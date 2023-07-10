Republican local businesswoman Jennifer Ellis said Monday that she is running to fill the Comanche County state Senate seat being vacated by Sen. John Michael Montgomery.

“I love Comanche County and the State of Oklahoma,” Ellis said in a statement. “I was raised here, and I chose to raise my own family here. I have a deep understanding of our past and have ambitious goals for our future. I believe in the power of service and the importance of fighting for the needs of our citizens. As Senator, no one will work harder for the people of our county than me.”