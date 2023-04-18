A Lawton murder suspect is now in custody, according to Crime Stoppers of Oklahoma.
Tawann Dupree Richardson is in custody in Arizona after being taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal's Office and Arizona State Police. No other details have been released.
Richardson, a.k.a., Pooh Butt, 23, is awaiting extradition back to Comanche County to face felony charges of first-degree murder — deliberate intent, unlawful removal of a dead body and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.
An arrest warrant was issued Friday for Richardson after his car was found in Vernon, Texas. Investigators said it had blood on the inside and outside of it.
Richardson is accused of shooting and killing Clayton Stephens and of leaving him on the side of the road at Southwest 38th Street and Coombs Road the morning of April 9, Easter Sunday. The two men had been in a sexual relationship, according to the warrant.
Investigators believe Richardson shot Stephens in the face after Stephens threatened to expose their relationship.
Stephens’ death is the seventh by homicide in Lawton this year, according to Constitution records.
Richardson has two prior felony convictions: Comanche County, May 2018, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; and Wichita County, Texas, April 2022, aggravated robbery, records indicate.
A $1 million cash warrant bond was issued upon Richardson’s arrest.