A Lawton murder suspect is now in custody following a high-speed chase outside of Phoneix, Ariz., according to Lawton police.
Tawann Dupree Richardson is in custody in Arizona after being taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal's Service and Arizona State Police.
The U.S. Marshal's Service located Richardson as he entered Arizona Saturday and Arizona Department of Public Safety intercepted Richardson before attempting a traffic stop. Richardson refused to pull over and a high-speed pursuit reaching speeds over 100 miles-per-hour were recorded before he was stopped and taken into custody, according to police.
Richardson’s mother contacted Wichita Falls, Texas, police to report her son was on his way to turn himself in Saturday afternoon, according to Comanche County Emergency radio transmissions. He'd last been seen driving north on Interstate 44 in a black Toyota Camry, according to an update at 12:36 p.m.
Richardson, a.k.a., Pooh Butt, 23, is awaiting extradition back to Comanche County to face felony charges of first-degree murder — deliberate intent, unlawful removal of a dead body and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.
An arrest warrant was issued Friday for Richardson after his car was found in Vernon, Texas. Investigators said it had blood on the inside and outside of it.
Richardson is accused of shooting and killing Clayton Stephens and of leaving him on the side of the road at Southwest 38th Street and Coombs Road the morning of April 9, Easter Sunday. The two men had been in a sexual relationship, according to the warrant.
Investigators believe Richardson shot Stephens in the face after Stephens threatened to expose their relationship.
Stephens’ death is the seventh by homicide in Lawton this year, according to Constitution records.
Richardson has two prior felony convictions: Comanche County, May 2018, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; and Wichita County, Texas, April 2022, aggravated robbery, records indicate.
At the time of Stephens' killing, Richardson was on probation for the Texas case. He'd been released to Cheyenne Rehabilitation Center in Houston, Texas, in March and never reported into the Lawton Probation and Parole office for probation supervision, according to court documents.
A $1 million cash warrant bond was issued upon Richardson’s arrest.
— Story has been updated following statements from the Lawton Police Department.