It was the most blessed of Christmas presents.
Michael Frazier isn’t home yet, but it’s for the very best of reasons: He still is in Oklahoma City recovering from life-saving kidney transplant surgery that came three days before Christmas.
Frazier’s sister Christie Allen said her brother showed no fear throughout the three-year ordeal of his kidney failure, and she was proud that when the transplant call came that morning, he calmly had his bag packed and was ready to go.
“It came three days before Christmas, and what a Christmas gift and blessing,” she said.
Frazier was born in Beaufort, S.C., but has lived in Lawton since 1971, coming to Lawton when his military stepfather was assigned to Fort Sill and remaining when the family decided to make the city their home. Family members say he is a happy-go-lucky father, uncle, grandpa and friend, with a lifelong love of fishing.
“He loves to help people and do side jobs when he can, such as cut grass, flower beds and cut trees,” Allen said.
Frazier’s health story begins more than 10 years ago when he was diagnosed with acute kidney injury due to multiple kidney stones. The diagnosis came with multiple doctor and hospital visits through the years, ultimately culminating with a referral to OU Medical Center when his doctor continued to see a drop in the function of his left kidney.
It was October 2018 when Frazier had his first mandatory kidney transplant orientation, facing the reality he would need a transplant. He spent more than 18 months following the required steps, caring for his health, following orders and ensuring he had no other health issues. In April 2020, Frazier received his letter stating he was actively listed on the national kidney transplant list.
The wait began, as Frazier continued to follow orders. There was brief hope in 2021 when he received a standby call that a kidney was available, but that it was ultimately “a no go,” Allen said. The family received another call three weeks ago, but that, too, didn’t pan out.
The miracle began Dec. 21 when Frazier received a call telling him to get to Oklahoma City immediately for blood work because a kidney was available.
“I drove my brother to the city. He got his blood drawn, and they told us to go home, pack a bag and be on standby in case it’s a match,” Allen said.
Word came at 4 a.m. Dec. 22: his blood work was a match and they needed to get to Oklahoma City. But there was a problem.
“That’s when the weather was so bad and so cold. The roads were slick, but I managed to take my time, and him, my sister and I got to the emergency room safe,” she said. “It was actually an exciting moment because it’s like ‘wow, this time it’s really happening.’ “
She said her brother didn’t seem scared.
“He wanted to get it done because all of this time during his kidney failure, he managed to stay off dialysis. But he was very close to being on it,” she said.
Doctors performed the five-hour surgery at 2 p.m. that day. Allen admits the process was rough and her brother was in ICU for a week. He continued to improve, with some help from doctors who gave him dialysis to jump start his kidney, and two units of blood. Allen was intrigued by that process.
“I work for the Oklahoma Blood Institute, so seeing that side of what I do gave me that amazing feeling,” she said. “I’m here witnessing the patient side.”
After a week in ICU, Frazier was moved into a regular room for a few days before moving to a nearby hotel for recovery (because he lives more than 50 miles from the hospital). Allen said family still is deeply involved in the recovery process: the first months of recovery are critical, so the close-knit family will be nearby to lend a hand.
“So, he will be well taken care of,” she said.
Allen said her brother is aware of the sacrifice made by the family who lost a loved one, a loved one who also was an organ donor.
“He just can’t thank them enough,” she said “He can now continue to be a loving father, a grandpa, a brother and uncle, for more years to come.”