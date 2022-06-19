At the Patterson Center Saturday afternoon, the spirit of the Carver Addition neighborhood was as present as the day’s heat.
But instead of a day of oppression, it was a day of celebration of community, church and school that filled the spirit of the 2022 Juneteenth Celebration.
With her former teacher Dr. Cheryl Monts holding the microphone for her, Catherine Graham took her turn educating the many gathered for the event’s ceremony about something important to her. With her hands moving as exclamation marks, she emphasized the joy in the day’s meaning.
“This is one of my easiest assignments,” she said.
Noting the location of the neighborhood a block away from the railroad tracks, Graham noted how in cities across the nation, most Black-centered neighborhoods are similarly found.
Graham described it as a sort of “X” marks the spot for a treasure.
“If you want to know where the Black people are, look for the railroad tracks,” she said. “There’s a lot of love between the railroad tracks.”
In growing up in the neighborhood, Graham spoke of shared experiences found in a tightly-knit community. She described it as making lemonade out of life’s lemons.
“All of this was the love between the railroad tracks,” she said.
This year’s Juneteenth Celebration offered a pair of reasons for a jubilee. This was a return to normal after the pandemic shut down the past two years events usually held at the community center.
It had been an annual event spearheaded by the late community leader Albert Johnson Sr., who passed away April 25 at the age of 94. His presence remains as the neighboring street sign marks his influence. Graham spoke of Johnson’s connection to so many he taught and mentored.
This year’s event is one Johnson would have appreciated. This year’s celebration is the first since President Joe Biden made Juneteenth a national holiday in 2021.
Monts, serving as master of ceremonies, shared the meaning of the celebration as well as the history of Juneteenth for the audience.
“This is a celebration of what our forefathers went through,” she said. “We’re here celebrating community, church and school.”
Monts took a moment to educate. It was June 19, 1865, when federal troops went to Texas with news that the Civil War had ended and that the last enslaved Americans were now free, she said. It happened two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation and Texas was one of the last bastions of enslavement in the country.
Juneteenth Celebration Committee Chairman Bishop John Dunaway said the day’s event has been in the works for the past eight months. Planning is already underway to make it an even bigger event next year and into the future.
“This is very big,” he said. “We hope to grow it and make it a two-day event and hope to make it a go to event in the state. With all we offer with Lawton and Fort Sill, we can do that.”
With the rekindling of old friendships welcomed with handshakes, hugs, hearty smiles and occasional tears of joy, long-since moved neighbors returned to their roots and relationships in the Carver Addition Saturday afternoon.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.