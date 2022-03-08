Tape

Lawton police have identified the victim of Lawton’s seventh homicide.

Billy Moore was killed in the Sunday night incident at 4224 SW Summit, according to Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer.

Police found Moore after being called to the home on a welfare check. He was dead at the scene, Grubbs said.

A suspect is in custody. 

“There’s no threat to the public,” he said.

No charges have been filed in Comanche County District Court yet. 

