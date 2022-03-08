breaking Lawton homicide victim named By Scott Rains scott.rains@swoknews.com Mar 8, 2022 Mar 8, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lawton police have identified the victim of Lawton’s seventh homicide.Billy Moore was killed in the Sunday night incident at 4224 SW Summit, according to Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer.Police found Moore after being called to the home on a welfare check. He was dead at the scene, Grubbs said.A suspect is in custody. “There’s no threat to the public,” he said.No charges have been filed in Comanche County District Court yet. Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Homicide 2022 Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists