Lawton High will be virtual on Wednesday Aug 16, 2023 4 hrs ago

Lawton High School students will attend classes virtually today, for the third day this week.Classes were moved to virtual after a water leak was discovered in the basement of the school on Sunday. Crews spent most of Monday pumping water out of the basement, but then had to repair the break.Electricity to the building was shut off due to the water main break.Lawton Public Schools officials said Tuesday that electricity is back on, but cleanup continues. District officials hope to have cleanup completed by the end of the day today.