Lawton High School Senior Brayden Johnson has been nominated as a U.S Presidential Scholar — one of only 20 nominations across the state.
Johnson has the opportunity to be recognized nationally for his achievements in academics and community service.
“Firstly, can I just say how unbelievably surreal it was to receive a signed letter from the State Superintendent,” Johnson said. “It was incredible opening up that letter.”
The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, which was established in 1964, serves to recognize the nation’s most distinguished graduating seniors in the areas of academics, artistry, leadership and service.
“It’s an honor to be picked out of such a massive pool of wonderfully talented people,” Johnson said. “I’ve lived all across the country. I have friends in numerous other states. I know the sorts of intelligent people that I was competing with for this nomination, so it’s certainly a confidence booster.”
The nomination brings with it accolades and a large resumé boost, according to Johnson, who also shared some of his plans for the future.
“Beyond my very immediate aspirations to attend university, eventually, I want to become a politician,” Johnson said. “I couldn’t think of a better occupation for a guy who wants to do massive acts of good than politician.”
Semifinalists in the program will be selected in early April, with the finalized Scholars being announced in May by the U.S. Department of Education.