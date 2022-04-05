Lawton High school sophomore Kaitlyn Lee placed second in the state in the 10th-grade division of the 2022 OK Bar Association Law Day Essay Contest.

Lawton High seniors Brayden Johnson and Abigail Grimes are honorable mention winners in the state in the 12-grade division.

Prizes will be presented by the Comanche County Bar Association. The overall theme was “Toward a More Perfect Union: The Constitution in Times of Change.”

