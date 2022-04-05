Lawton High School students place in Law Day Essay Contest Apr 5, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lawton High school sophomore Kaitlyn Lee placed second in the state in the 10th-grade division of the 2022 OK Bar Association Law Day Essay Contest.Lawton High seniors Brayden Johnson and Abigail Grimes are honorable mention winners in the state in the 12-grade division.Prizes will be presented by the Comanche County Bar Association. The overall theme was “Toward a More Perfect Union: The Constitution in Times of Change.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists