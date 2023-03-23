Five Lawton High School Aviation Careers students completed their first “Discovery Flights” on March 17.
The students received training from Lawton High School teachers Kevin Carroll and Kyra Ann Franklin and certified flight instructors Elijah Felling and Aaron Elliott from 5B Aviation in Duncan. The students were able record their “Dual Instruction Flight Hours” in their FAA logbooks and may utilize that as a part of their 40 hours of flight time needed to become a certified private pilot.
Two more students are scheduled to fly March 28 at Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport.
The students are enrolled in the Aviation Careers course at Lawton High School. The curriculum familiarizes students with a wide variety of flying and non-flying aviation careers. That includes everything from flight attendant to air traffic controller.
The LHS Director of Aviation Training, Assistant Principal Richard Mullins, has utilized LPS funding coupled with external grants to launch the program. He, along with the two LHS teachers are receiving additional flight instruction themselves. Kevin Carroll and Kyra Ann Frankin also are scheduled to receive drone training this summer that will enable them to certify students as drone pilots.
This is the first year for this course at LHS and these are the first students to fly.