Five Lawton High School Aviation Careers students completed their first “Discovery Flights” on March 17.

The students received training from Lawton High School teachers Kevin Carroll and Kyra Ann Franklin and certified flight instructors Elijah Felling and Aaron Elliott from 5B Aviation in Duncan. The students were able record their “Dual Instruction Flight Hours” in their FAA logbooks and may utilize that as a part of their 40 hours of flight time needed to become a certified private pilot.

Recommended for you