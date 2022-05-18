Lawton High School students received almost $3 million in scholarships during an awards assembly on Monday.
Also, Evan Perkins was the recipient of the Hugh Bish Award. The annual award is given to the top student at Lawton High and is named after former principal Hugh Bish.
Scholarship recipients are:
Banks, Noelanni: Oklahoma's Promise, $25,000.
Beckham, Reanna: Oklahoma's Promise; $25,000.
Beckmann, Clayton: Iowa National Guard; $74,500.
Berasategui, Jasmine: Sovereign Title, $500; Rutger University Outstanding Achievement scholarship, $32,000; Nanook Pledge Scholarship University of Alaska, $12,000; Oustand Scholar Kutztown University, $12,000; Optimist Oratorical Contest Scholarship, $6,500.
Bourque, Neci: Great Plains Tech Center Next Step, $1,575; Oklahoma's Promise, $25,000.
Cajas, Mallory: Oklahoma's Promise, $25,000.
Calvillo, Mercedez: Great Plains Tech Center Next Step, $1,575; Oklahoma's Promise, $25,000.
Cameron, Julianna: Southwest Society of Military Widows, $500; MOAA, $1,000; MOWW, $1,000; Lawton Correctional Facility GEO, $2,000.
Carbajal, Denisse Ibarra: Oklahoma's Promise, $25,000.
Castor, Deanna: Oklahoma's Promise, $25,000.
Cervantes, Andrew: Wolverine Nation Affliation, $500; GPTC Jim Nesbitt Tuition Waiver, $1,000; Zelbst, Holmes, Butler, $500; Lawton Fire Fighters Association, $500.
Christian, Natalia: Great Plains Tech Center Next Step $1,575.
Cintron, Ivette Sarabia: Oklahoma's Promise $25,000.
Cossio, Gerardo: Academic Merit Scholarship, $6,000; University of Oklahoma Sower Award $4,000; Oklahoma's Promise $25,000.
Cossio, Sergio: Great Plains Tech Center Next Step, $1,575.
Downey, Dan: Centenary United Methodist Church, $1,000; Fort Sill Men's Golf Association $500; Centenary United Methodist Church, $1,000; Lawton Fire Fighters Association $500; Southwestern Oklahoma State University Academic Achievement Scholarship $8,000; University of Central Oklahoma, $4,000; Florida Gulf Coast University Blue & Green Director's Award, $40,000; Oklahoma Baptist University Founder's Academic Scholarship $56,000; Oklahoma State University Academic Excellence Scholarship, $8,000.
Eastwood, Blake: Robert Powell Scholarship, $500; University of Oklahoma Academic Achievement, $8,000.
Edwards, Deja: Great Plains Tech Center Next Step, $1,575; Lilly Stafford Science Scholarship $500; Barbara Anne Stonehocker; $500; University of Oklahoma RTW, $4,000; University of Oklahoma O-K-U Award, $4,000, Oklahoma's Promise, $25,000.
Fisher, Dalena: Upward Bound, $400; College of the Ozarks Basketball; Oklahoma's Promise $25,000.
Fitzpatrick, Laylonnie: Oklahoma's Promise, $25,000.
Frederiksen, Laina: Oklahoma's Promise, $25,000.
Grimes, Abigail: Masonic Charity Foundation, Oklahoma's Promise, $25,000.
Hartline, Angeline: Great Plains Tech Center Next Step, $1,575.
Haughney, Haley: Cameron University Academic Excellence Scholarship, $8,000; Oklahoma Baptist University, $56,000.
Hermosillo, Fernando: Oklahoma's Promise, $25,000.
Hernandez, Makalya: Oklahoma's Promise, $25,000; Harris Stowe University Volleyball, $12,000; Harris-Stowe State University Academic Scholarship, $47,000.
Hernandez, Michael: Oklahoma's Promise, $25,000.
Hill, Leilah: University of Oklahoma O-K-U Award, $4,000; Oklahoma's Promise, $25,000.
Honeycutt, Doneric: Great Plains Tech Center Next Step, $1,575.
Honeycutt, Tsha: Great Plains Tech Center Next Step, $1,575.
Hugley, Jevon: Oklahoma's Promise, $25,000.
Javier, Edrei: Oklahoma's Promise, $25,000.
Johnson, Brayden: University Of Oklahoma RTW, $12,000; University of Oklahoma Dodge Family Scholarship, $4,000; University Of Oklahoma Distinguished Scholar, $56,000; Miami University, $84,000; University of Cincinnati, $10,000; Army Emergency Relief MG James Ursano Children's Scholarship, $24,400; Case Western University, $19,000; Lawton Community Foundation Scholar Lamont N. Wilson ROTC Scholarship, $4,000; Masonic Charity Foundation; Corvias Foundation Scholarship, $25,000.
Johnson, Kristin: Oklahoma's Promise, $25,000.
Kinslow, Dail: Oklahoma National Guard; Honor Cord/Sashes.
Kirgis, Esperanza: PLUS, $24,000.
Lawson, Tyler: Great Plains Tech Center Next Step, $1,575; Oklahoma's Promise, $25,000.
Lemque, Annika: University of Oklahoma Academic Achievement, $40,000.
Lindsey, Larissa: Oklahoma's Promise, $25,000.
Maddox, Zaninya: Cameron University Cheerleading.
Mason, Aiden: Great Plains Tech Center Next Step, $1,575.
McCarthy, Evan: University Of Oklahoma Distinguished Scholar, $56,000; Oklahoma's Promise, $25,000.
McDaniel, Keshawn: Great Plains Tech Center Next Step, $1,575; Oklahoma's Promise $25,000.
McDow, Akira: Wolverine Nation Affiliation, $500; Sgt. Majors Association of SW OK, $1,000; University of Nevada Las Vegas Signature Scholarship, $44,000.
Medrano, Miguel: Oklahoma's Promise, $25,000.
Muse, Kymber: Cameron University Music Department, $400; Great Plains Tech Center Next Step, $1,575; Lawton Community Foundation Business Women Nell Franklin Scholarship, $4,000; James T. Martin, $500; Oklahoma's Promise, $25,000.
Nash, Robert: Oklahoma's Promise, $25,000.
Nichols, Kobe: University of Oklahoma Sower Award, $4,000; Oklahoma's Promise $25,000.
Nunez, Jesse: Great Plains Tech Center Next Step, $1,575.
Nuth, Randy: Oklahoma's Promise, $25,000; Oklahoma's Promise, $25,000.
Omusinde, Elizabeth: Oklahoma's Promise, $25,000.
Paoli, Jacquvis: Great Plains Tech Center Next Step, $1,575.
Paras, Mayci: Andy Leary Scholarship; $500; Straehla Family Goodyear Scholarship, $2,500; Toyota of Lawton, $2,000; Oklahoma State University President Leadership Class, $6,000; Oklahoma State University Academic Excellence Scholarship, $3,000.
Parker, Pixie: Hawaii Pacific University Presidential Scholarship, $60,000; Coastal Carolina University Presidential Scholarship & Scholar Award, $66,000; Eckerd College Study Abroad Scholarship, $2,000; Eckerd College Academic Excellence Scholarship, $100,000.
Parrott, Anna: Oklahoma's Promise, $25,000.
Patton, Aahlia: University of Oklahoma Academic Achievement, $40,000; University of Oklahoma School of Music Scholarship, $48,000; University of Central Oklahoma Music Scholarship, $9,600; University of Central Oklahoma Tuition Waiver Vocal Performance, $13,600; The Jimmy Zinn Memorial Scholarship, $250; Oklahoma's Promise, $25,000.
Pennington, Shayne: Great Plains Tech Center Next Step, $1,575; Oklahoma's Promise, $25,000.
Peoples, Pacee: Great Plains Tech Center Next Step, $1,575.
Perkins, Evan: Regional University Baccalaureate Scholarship, $28,000 ; University of Oklahoma National Award Scholarship, $48,680; University of Oklahoma National Award Scholarship Engineering Diversity and Inclusion Scholarship, $2,000; University of Oklahoma National Award Scholarship, $48,680; Raise Me Micro Scholarships, $3,372; University of Oklahoma Award of Excellence, $16,000; Hugh Bish Award.
Pinkston, Alyana: Howard Payne University Cheerleading; Sovereign Title, $500.
Polleock, Brayden: Oklahoma's Promise, $25,000.
Proctor, Taryn: University of Oklahoma Sower Award, $4,000.
Pustgousky, Thomas: Great Plains Tech Center Next Step, $1,575.
Ramirez, Christian: Great Plains Tech Center Next Step, $1,575.
Reece, Bailey: Oklahoma's Promise, $25,000.
Reynolds, Keontay: Oklahoma's Promise, $25,000.
Rivera, Jay: University of Oklahoma O-K-U Award, $4,000.
Robinson, Krystal: Great Plains Tech Center Next Step, $1,575.
Ryan, Zane: Oklahoma's Promise, $25,000.
Scharen, Crystal: Oklahoma's Promise, $25,000.
Semedo, Angelina: Great Plains Tech Center Next Step, $1,575.
Shelby, Rynni: Great Plains Tech Center Next Step, $1,575.
Sheron, Bralun: Great Plains Tech Center Next Step, $1,575.
Shirley, Autumn: Oklahoma National Guard; Honor Cord/Sashes.
Siaca, Zachary: Cameron University Academic Excellence Scholarship, $8,000; Lawton Community Foundation Matching Tuition Waiver, $2,000; Fort Sill Men's Golf Association $500; Lawton Community Foundation Scholar, $4,000.
Silverhorn, Elleanna; Oklahoma's Promise, $25,000.
Simpson, Devin: Jason Taylor award Heart of the Wolverine, $500.
Smith, Atorica: Army Reserves; Oklahoma's Promise, $25,000.
Smith, Malaysia: Great Plains Tech Center Next Step, $1,575; Great Plains Tech Center Next Step, $1,575.
Stubbs, Aniya: Cameron University Cheerleading.
Sweet, Madison: Oklahoma's Promise, $25,000.
Thankachan, Daniel: University of Oklahoma RTW, $20,000; University of Oklahoma Award of Excellence, $60,000.
Thomas, Elijah: Oklahoma's Promise, $25,000.
Vargas, Aliza: Oklahoma's Promise, $25,000.
Vo, Kevin: University of Oklahoma Sower Award, $4,000; University of Oklahoma Sower Award, $12,000; University of Tulsa, $84,000; Oklahoma's Promise $25,000.
Wagnon, Jason: Oklahoma's Promise, $25,000.
Wallace, Airon: Oklahoma National Guard; Honor Cord/Sashes.
Warren, Braiden: GPTC Jim Nesbitt Tuition Waiver, $1,000.
Watts, Jordan: Oklahoma's Promise, $25,000.
Wright, Joshua: Oklahoma's Promise, $25,000.