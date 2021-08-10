With their Silver Award Project, Lawton Girl Scout Troop 21 hopes its beneficiaries strike gold when they need it most.
Over half-a-year’s efforts culminated Thursday night with the give away of 50 “Blessing Bags” to local organizations to help the homeless.
Troop Leader Erin Cox said the girls began planning this service project in November 2020. The idea is to provide people who need it most with essential hygiene products, socks, masks, toothbrushes and even some snacks. There is also a resource guide to provide a list of where free meals are served, where clothes closets are located and even Bible studies throughout the community, she said.
According to the Girl Scouts of America, the Silver Award is the highest award a cadette can achieve. It offers the opportunity to show leadership, organization, determination and dedication in improving the community.
Deanna Moise, one of the Scouts, said this was all made possible by the benevolence of many throughout the community. For several months, you would find donation boxes at the Lawton Food Bank, the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce and the offices of The Lawton Constitution. Those who caught sight of the drop boxes also had the vision to see how this helps, she said.
“We got quite a bit of stuff,” she said.
Ali Biscaino worked to make sure every bag contained each component, the resource guides the last addendum. Once finished, she said they were ready to present to the Lawton Food Bank and Family Promise of Lawton.
With both arms loaded with 25 bags, Food Bank Director Ellen “Mac” Lechel said it was exciting to see the initiative taken by the girls. Their thoughtfulness in putting together the resource guide and also of thinking about the hygiene products was practical, she said.
“That’s awesome for sure for our families,” she said. “Including the feminine hygiene products was a great thought; that makes a huge difference from day one.”