Lawton Girl Scout Troop 21 is raising awareness and collecting donations for the local homeless community.
The troop is accepting donations of non-perishable, easy open foods, socks, and hygiene products for care packages. You can donate these items at the following locations: Family Promise, 901 SW 17th Street; The Lawton Constitution,102 SW 3rd; The Bent Fork, 2702 W. Gore; and the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, 302 W. Gore. Donations for these items starts today until June 30.
The troop Cadettes are collecting the supplies to earn their Silver Award. The Silver Award is the highest award and honor a Cadette Girl Scout can earn. Troop 21 has chosen to compile care packages for the homeless that include everyday essentials.
If you would prefer to donate cash or have any other questions, please contact troop leader, Elizabeth Frisbee at 580-574-8495 or e-mail gstricia@gmail.com.