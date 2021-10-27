Lawton, Fort Sill students graduate from Kansas State University Kim McConnell Kim McConnell Oct 27, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Two students from Lawton and Fort Sill were among those who completed degrees requirements from Kansas State University in the Summer 2021 semester.Graduates included Aaron Ammerman, Lawton, master of science; and Lorenzo Butler, Fort Sill, master of music. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fort Sill Student University Education Lawton Graduate Kansas State University Aaron Ammerman Master Kim McConnell Follow Kim McConnell Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists