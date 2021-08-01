Lawton-Fort Sill residents are among the students who earned degrees this spring from Upper Iowa University.
Students who were May 2021 graduates include Damien Collier, master of business administration degree in human resources, management emphasis; Brandy Hurley, bachelor of science degree in psychology; and Jeffery Shott, magna cum laude bachelor of science degree in management.
Students who were March 2021 graduates include Chadd Anton Mendiola, bachelor of science degree in criminal justice and Jessica Tuia, summa cum laude bachelor of science degree in human resources management.