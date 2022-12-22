United States Capitol

Fort Sill and area towns are among those who will benefit from the federal appropriations bill passed Thursday by the U.S. Senate, with Lawton-Fort Sill slated for $93.5 million in projects.

Passage on a 68-29 ratio included full funding for the James M. Inhofe National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal year 2023, Sen. James Inhofe said. In total, the appropriations act funds federal government operations through Sept. 30, 2023. Senate passage moves the $1.7 trillion measure to the U.S House; President Joe Biden is expected to sign the measure if it passes the House.