Fort Sill and area towns are among those who will benefit from the federal appropriations bill passed Thursday by the U.S. Senate, with Lawton-Fort Sill slated for $93.5 million in projects.
Passage on a 68-29 ratio included full funding for the James M. Inhofe National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal year 2023, Sen. James Inhofe said. In total, the appropriations act funds federal government operations through Sept. 30, 2023. Senate passage moves the $1.7 trillion measure to the U.S House; President Joe Biden is expected to sign the measure if it passes the House.
As set by the Senate, appropriations include $858 billion to fund military spending and $772 billion for domestic programs.
Inhofe, who will leave the Senate in January after serving there for almost 30 years, said key provisions include projects crucial to Oklahoma and to the nation's military, including those under the National Defense Appropriations Act that the Senate passed last week.
“Unsurprisingly, President Biden failed to account for the needs of our military and sent us a 2023 budget request that effectively cut military spending,” Inhofe said in a statement. “Last week, we took a big step toward righting that wrong and authorized historic resources for our troops in passing the FY23 NDAA. With today’s passage of this appropriations bill, we are one step closer to ensuring our troops have what they need to complete their mission. I am grateful to Leader (Mitch) McConnell and Sen. (Richard) Shelby for their efforts to get this legislation to the finish line.
“While this is not the package Republicans would have written on our own, the $45 billion increase for our troops will make our country more secure. It gives our military the resources needed to take on China, Russia and other looming threats and takes care of our troops and their families.
"It includes a record number of Oklahoma priorities which gives me some peace as I leave office. From providing over $400 million in funding to accelerate the development of the E-7 Wedgetail, which will replace the E-3 Sentry AWACS at Tinker Air Force Base to nearly $100 million in funding to construct a new Advanced Individual Training Complex at Fort Sill and $39 million for the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant to develop an Ammunition Demolition Shop, this legislation will ensure Oklahoma’s military bases and their communities will continue to thrive for years to come.”
Funding linked to Oklahoma includes projects under the Department of Defense, military construction and veterans affairs categories, to include military installations; the FISTA Innovation Park being developed in downtown Lawton to support military defense contractors who work with Fort Sill and the two U.S. Cross-Functional Teams housed there; and FISTA partners.
Other projects include an economic development project for Altus, water-related infrastructure work for Lawton, Altus and Waurika, and medical-related projects for Altus and Western Oklahoma State College.