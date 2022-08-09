The Lawton Farmers Market will celebrate pickles with its first-ever Pickle Fest on Saturday.
Pickle Fest will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the farmers market, 77 SW 4th. Activities and food offerings centered around pickles will be happening, including a pickle competition.
“This time of year there is an abundance of cucumbers at the market and what better way to celebrate that than with a Pickle Fest,” said Cathy Field, market spokesperson. “We know there are a lot of pickle lovers out there and a lot of home canners who think they make the best pickles, so we’ll be holding a pickle competition in a variety of categories.”
The pickling categories are: dill pickles, sweet pickles, bread and butter pickles, hot and spicy pickles, and best in show. All entries are due at the judging table by 10 a.m.
The Home Pickling Contest Rules are: Please submit two jars for each category entered. The jars should be labeled with only what category you are entering it in. The name of the contestant is allowed on the jars. Jars will be numbered when you register on the day of the event. Jars must be unopened with a proper seal. Wax or broken seals will not be accepted. Jars will not be accepted if the center of the seal is popped up.
Contestants are limited to one entry per category. The awards for the winners are cash awards to be given for each category: 1st place, $20; 2nd place, $10; 3rd place, $5; Best in Show, $25.
For more information about Pickle Fest or the Lawton Farmers Market, visit lawtonfarmersmarket.com, their Facebook page, or call Cindy Nocton at 580-678-9472.