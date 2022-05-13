The Lawton Farmers Market will go to the dogs on Saturday as it holds its annual Dog Days.
Holly Lunsford of Lawtonka Animal Chiropractic and Veterinary Hospital will offer a special price on vaccines for all dogs. For more information on the specials, call Lawtonka Veterinary Hospital at 580-529-7387.
A gift bag of goodies will be given away to the first 50 people who are accompanied by their dogs who bring a donation for the Lawton Animal Shelter. Donations may be items for the animals housed at the shelter, or cash donations. There also will be drawings for dog-related gift baskets and gift cards. Visit Big Dog Mama’s Shop booth for donations and drawings.
In addition to the regular vendors at the Lawton Farmers Market, there will be extra dog booths on hand including Chazelle’s Spoiled Rott’n Barkery, Rainbow Bridge Can Wait, Comanche County Pet Resource Center, Paws with Love and Prairie Oaks Dog Training.
Also, as part of their ongoing series of classes, there will be a Beginners Beekeeping class offered at 10 a.m. in the Lawton Farmers Market Institute Classroom.
On Sunday, the market will host its Third Sunday Artisan Market from noon-4 p.m. with Lawton Farmers Market regular vendors as well as crafters and artisans from the surrounding area.
The Lawton Farmers Market is held year-round on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 77 SW 4th Street.
Those interested in renting the Lawton Farmers Market facility, or for more information, may visit the Lawton Farmers Market Facebook page or call director Cindy Nocton at 580-678-9472.