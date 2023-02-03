Farmers Market

Street view of the new Lawton Farmers Market at 77 SW 4th. The market will celebrate its 1-year anniversary on Saturday.

Lawton Farmers Market will celebrate its 1-year anniversary in its new location, 77 SW 4th, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Lawton Farmers Market is entering its 15th year in the Lawton community. The market, which began in 2008, has grown from a handful of vendors in a gravel parking lot to averaging 32 vendors year-round, according to a press release.

