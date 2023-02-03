Lawton Farmers Market will celebrate its 1-year anniversary in its new location, 77 SW 4th, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
The Lawton Farmers Market is entering its 15th year in the Lawton community. The market, which began in 2008, has grown from a handful of vendors in a gravel parking lot to averaging 32 vendors year-round, according to a press release.
“When we started the market we were literally just a half dozen vendors in the parking lot behind the Fairgrounds Prairie Building. With the support of Richard Poole and the Fairgrounds Board, we were able to move into the front parking lot of the Great Plains Coliseum where we doubled the amount of vendors,” according to Cathy Field, market board member. “At that time we were just a seasonal market from May to October, but we always envisioned something bigger and more permanent.
“We are so proud of where we started, how we have grown, and where we are now. We always had a vision and a purpose for how we saw the Lawton Farmers Market functioning in our community. It’s not only a place where our farmers can sell their locally grown fruits, vegetables, and meats, where artisans, bakers, food vendors, and small entrepreneurs can grow their businesses, but an opportunity to provide educational classes, a gathering place, and an event center.”
Free cupcakes will be provided Saturday while supplies last.
The Lawton Farmers Market building is a privately funded endeavor. For more information on the Lawton Farmers Market, visit their Facebook page, or lawtonfarmersmarket.com. For event rental information, call Building Director Cindy Nocton at 580-678-9472.
On Sunday the Lawton Public Library will host a How-To Sunday at the market building from noon-4 p.m. Events include how to crochet, play the piano, train your dog and more. For more information, contact the Lawton Public Library.