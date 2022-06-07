The Lawton Farmers Market will host its weekly Food Truck Tuesday and Lawton Farmers Market Evening Market from 4-7 p.m. today at the market, 77 SW 4th Street.
Food trucks for Tuesday include Food to Go, Okie Yolkie, Bam Bliss, Puerto Rico To Go, M&D Eats, Frozzen Fanny’s, Mexiasian, Bella Nonna, Jimmy’s Donuts, and Lisa’s Coffee and Cream, plus Lawton Farmers Market growers and food vendors.
“We really started this evening market so our growers and food vendors would have another day during the week to sell their produce and food items, and customers would have an evening market option if they couldn’t shop with us on Saturdays,” said Cathy Field. “We just thought adding food trucks, and making it a wonderful weekly community event in the summer, was a great fit. The addition of the musicians has really made for a fun, festive atmosphere and this Tuesday we will be having an Open Mic night so we encourage all musicians to come and join in.”
The market will hold a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Donors will receive gifts from the Oklahoma Blood Institute and a Farmers Market reusable bag.
Also coming up from noon-4 p.m. June 19 is the Third Sunday Artisan Market. If you are a local crafter or artisan, and are looking for a place to market your wares, call Cindy Nocton at (580) 678-9472 to inquire about booth space.
For more information about upcoming events check the Lawton Farmers Market Facebook page.