Lawton Farmers Market, Southwest 4th and A Avenue, has several activities coming up.
On Saturday, the market will hold a Straw Bale Gardening class at 10 a.m.
In addition, those seeking to receive a Senior SNAP card can stop in for more information and pick up an application at the Senior SNAP Event scheduled for 10 a.m.
On Sunday, the Lawton Farmers Market will welcome artisans, crafters and Lawton Farmers Market vendors from noon-4 p.m. for its Third Sunday Artisan Market. The Third Sunday Artisan Market is held on the third Sunday of each month.
For more information about vendor space, call Cindy Nocton, director, at (580) 678-9472.
Dog Days at the Lawton Farmers Market is coming up on May 14 with Dr. Holly Lunsford of Lawtonka Animal Chiropractic and Veterinary Hospital. Specials include a full set of vaccines with a free heartworm test for $50, an exam only with free heartworm test for $25, and specials on Bravecto, Credelio or Bravecto 1-month, and Interceptor.
For more information about the specials, call Lawtonka Animal Chiropractic and Veterinary Hospital at (580) 529-7387.
In addition, other dog-oriented booths will be on hand for Dog Days. Dogs are allowed at the Lawton Farmers Market but must be under their owners control at all times and on a non-retractable leash.
If you are a dog organization and would like to discuss having a booth at Dog Days on May 14, call event organizer Sue Spencer at (580) 919-0814.
For more information about the Lawton Farmers Market, visit their Facebook page, or call Cindy Nocton, director, at (580) 678-9472.