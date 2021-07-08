There’s nothing like a big, juicy, ripe, red tomato in the summertime. It’s that time of year when delicious, locally grown tomatoes are at their peak. Lawton Farmers Market is getting ready to celebrate the most popular fruit of the summer at the 10th annual Lawton Farmers Market Tomato Festival on Saturday. The event will be held at their summer market location at the Cameron University Stadium Parking Lot, 227 SW 38th Street at the corner of Gore Boulevard and Southwest 38th Street, from 8 a.m.-Noon.
There will be food trucks and activities, including tomato and salsa competitions in a variety of categories. Tomato categories include Best Tasting, Prettiest, Ugliest and Largest as well as Best in Show with cash prizes for each category. For the Salsa Showdown there will be a first, second and third place awarded with cash prizes for each winner. Competition entrants are asked to submit at least 12 ounces of salsa for tasting. The deadline for all entries in both the tomato competition and the salsa competition is 9 a.m. and judging begins at 9:30 a.m.
If you haven’t had a chance to get your COVID vaccination the Comanche County Health Department will be on hand with their mobile COVID vaccination unit to administer shots to those 12 years old and up.
On Friday evening beginning at 6 p.m. the public is invited to attend the 2nd Annual Lawton Farmers Market Tomato Festival Art Competition held in partnership with the Leslie Powell Gallery located at 620 SW D Ave.
According to Dr. Ed Legako, president of the Southwest Growers Association, “We were not able to hold our annual festival last year due to the COVID situation so we are doubly excited to be able to bring back this unique celebration. It’s the only one of its kind in Oklahoma where the tomato is the center of attention. We appreciate all of our partners in the community who help make this happen, including the Comanche County Memorial Hospital, Leslie Powell Gallery, Arts for All, and all of our wonderful sponsors for this event.”
Commemorative t-shirts will be available for purchase as the event. For more information visit the Lawton Farmers Market and Leslie Powell Gallery Facebook pages.