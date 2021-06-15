Lawton-area residents will be battling more than summer heat and humidity today.
The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality has designated Lawton for an Air Quality Action Day, meaning the potential for elevated ozone levels make the day unhealthy for sensitive groups, such as those with lung and other health issues. The designation of an “Orange” day on the Air Quality Index (AQI) is the first for 2021 and, except for a single day in June 2020, the first “Orange” designation for Lawton since July and August of 2018.
The Environmental Protection Agency typically calls for air action days when air pollution (in this case, ozone) is deemed unhealthy (a value of 101 or greater) for several days in a row. There are multiple factors at play, but poor air quality action days typically occur on hot, sunny days with little to no wind. That means the pollutant caused when pollutants from sources such as engines react to sunshine remain at ground level in concentrated levels to cause ozone, or when particulate matter remains suspended in the air. In Lawton’s case, the culprit is ozone and you can blame today’s forecast of hot temperatures and minimal wind.
The City of Lawton notifies the public of Air Quality Action Days and offers a list of actions residents can take to help lessen pollutants, most keyed around limiting activities that produce the pollutants that limit the activities of those with respiratory diseases. Such individuals are urged to avoid outdoor activities.
Actions include:
• Limit driving by riding LATS, the city’s mass transit system, where adult fares are half-price (75 cents) on Air Quality Action Days; or by walking, bicycling or carpooling. Those who must drive should plan activities so trips can be combined. If you drive, turn off your air conditioner, at least on the way to work in the morning.
• If you must fill your vehicle’s gas tank, do it early in the morning before temperatures increase. Avoid using drive-through windows, where you are forced to idle.
• Make sure gas caps on automobiles, lawn mowers and other equipment seal properly.
• Abstain from using oil-based paints, solvents, cleaners or varnishes.
• Conserve energy in the house to reduce energy needs. Shut blinds and close off rooms that do not need to be air-conditioned. Turn off unneeded lights and appliances. Postpone mowing or using edgers, trimmers, or other gasoline powered equipment, or use electric or manual equipment.