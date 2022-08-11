All LPS employees are eligible to apply, including support staff who want to complete a bachelor’s degree to become a teacher; emergency and alternatively certified teachers who need to earn credits to complete standard certification; and teachers with standard certification who would like to earn a master’s degree to become a reading specialist or school principal, according to a press release.
“The Lawton Public School Foundation understands the continuing need for well-prepared teachers and administrators within LPS,” said Jennifer Dennis, dean of CU’s School of Graduate and Professional Studies. “Its willingness to provide scholarship funds for LPS employees will ease the financial strain of completing a degree and/or standard certification.”
Applicants must be admitted and enrolled for the Fall 2022 semester, with the following steps completed no later than Aug. 22 in order to receive full consideration:
•Once admitted, contact the Academic Advisement Center at 580-581-6741 for an appointment to enroll. The last day to add a class is Monday, Aug. 22. (16-week classes begin Aug. 15. Second-eight week classes begin Oct. 11.)
Award amounts are dependent on the number of class hours as well as the classification. Those enrolled in three hours of undergraduate classes are eligible for $500, while those enrolled in six hours or more of undergraduate classes are eligible for $1,000. Students enrolled in three hours of graduate classes are eligible for $750, and those enrolled in six hours or more of graduate classes can receive $1,500.