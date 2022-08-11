Cameron University has partnered with the Lawton Public School Foundation to provide scholarships for LPS employees who want to pursue higher education.

All LPS employees are eligible to apply, including support staff who want to complete a bachelor’s degree to become a teacher; emergency and alternatively certified teachers who need to earn credits to complete standard certification; and teachers with standard certification who would like to earn a master’s degree to become a reading specialist or school principal, according to a press release.

