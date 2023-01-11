OKLAHOMA CITY — Lawton developer and builder Ron Nance was inducted as president for 2023 into the Oklahoma Home Builders Association last week.
Kurt Dinnes, past president of the OkHBA and chairman of the State Representatives of the National Association of Home Builders, described Nance as a “humble leader, a quality rarely found today.”
Nance has served in numerous leadership positions, including chairman of the Lawton Economic Development Corporation, Lawton City Councilman, president of the Lawton Home Builders Association, Oklahoma Bison Association president and director of the National Bison Association. Nance has served on numerous other boards including Southwestern Medical Center, Lawton Airport Authority, First National Bank advisory board and the Lawton Board of Realtors.
Nance stated during his remarks that he loves building homes because homeownership is the American Dream and where families make memories and build lasting wealth, according to a press release. Nance stated that there is no greater act of hospitality than inviting someone into one’s home to break bread and he loves giving people a place they can do that.
Nance stated that many times people come into his homes and look at a dining room and state, “we only use this room twice a year, but it is the most important room in the house because it where we gather with our family and make memories.”
Helping home buyers achieve the American Dream is what motivates Nance to go above and beyond to pursue the best for home building in Oklahoma, according to a press release.
The Oklahoma Home Builders Association represents over 2,500 members in 11 local associations statewide.
At the end of the month Nance will travel to Las Vegas for the International Builders Show. Nance will represent the OkHBA as its president at the convention and attend numerous networking, design, educational and leadership meetings.
Nance is president and CEO of The Oaks Development Company and a Certified Professional Builder as well as a Certified Aging in Place Specialist. In February 2007, Nance’s construction company was featured on national television when he was selected by ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” to build a home for Sgt. Gene Westbrook and his family.
In 2008, Nance began his development known as “The Oaks” at Southwest 67th Street and Bishop Road.
Nance’s career in real estate began on the commercial side and led him to earn the prestigious CCIM designation. He owns and operates a number of commercial buildings in Lawton used for both high end office space and retail. Nance began his building career in 1985. Since that time, Nance has built hundreds of homes in Lawton and exhibited a commitment to the beautification of Lawton, according to the press release.