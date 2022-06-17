OKLAHOMA CITY — Longtime Lawton Constitution Sports Editor Joey Goodman was inducted into the Half Century Club at the recent Oklahoma Press Association luncheon.
Members of the Half Century Club must have been involved in journalism for a minimum of 50 years.
Goodman began his career with The Constitution in 1972 as a “stringer.” Six months later he was employed full-time covering high school sports at Lawton’s three high schools. In 1986, he was named Sports Editor, retiring in 2019.
Full-time retirement only lasted a few weeks before he was back working part-time at The Constitution covering high school basketball, rodeo and football.
In 2019 Goodman was one of the first three state media members honored by receiving the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association Media Appreciation Award during the state basketball tournament at midcourt in the Big House at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds’ Jim Norick Arena.
During his time as sports editor, The Constitution was honored by the Oklahoma Press Association as having the top sports section in 2003, 2004, 2005, 2010 and 2014. In addition, in 2003 Goodman was honored with top honors in Division I (Large papers) personal columns.
In February, Goodman was inducted into the Cameron University Athletics Hall of Fame for covering Cameron sports for 50 years.
Newspaper receives awards
The Lawton Constitution staff also received some awards at the OPA convention.
The newspaper received third place in Digital Media Awards category and second place in OPA Magazine Contest.
The newspaper received first place awards in News Content, Advertising, and Sales Promotion. The paper placed third in Sports Coverage.
In the individual awards, reporter Scott Rains won first place for his feature story on a woman who plays the trumpet at her parents’ grave in Fort Sill National Cemetery. Managing Editor Dee Ann Patterson won first and second place in Front Page Design.
Constitution Publisher David Stringer placed third in Column Writing.
Kayla Durham and Cindy Wright placed first in Large Ad Space.
Sports Editor Glen Brockenbush placed third in Sports Photograph and second in Sports Story.
Reporter Kim McConnel placed third in In-Depth Reporting for a series on virtual learning.