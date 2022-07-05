The Lawton Constitution directed $10,000 last week to three charities in Lawton to help those organizations further their missions in the community.
The gifts came via the Carmage and Martha Ann Walls Foundation, which allows publishers at all Southern Newspapers Inc.-owned papers to choose a local non-profit or non-profits to receive funds each year.
Carmage Walls founded Southern Newspapers, which now owns 11 community newspapers in Texas and Oklahoma. Martha Ann Walls served as president of the company for most of its history. Their daughter, Lissa Walls, now owns the company, and her parents’ legacy of community giving lives on through her and the foundation.
The three charities in Lawton are the Lawton Food Bank, United Way of Southwest Oklahoma and New Directions Domestic Violence.
“The Walls family is committed to service in all 10 communities where we operate,” said Lawton Constitution Publisher David Stringer. “That commitment starts with publishing a quality newspaper. And situations such as this are just another way of supporting the community that supports us. It’s wonderful to be able to be the final step in their generosity.”
Publishers of each newspaper recommend organizations for funding, and the foundation’s board of trustees vote on distribution.
Past recipients of Carmage and Martha Ann Walls Foundation grants distributed through The Lawton Constitution include Lawton Public School Foundation, Comanche County Memorial Hospital Foundation and Arts for All, among others.
Organizations that received grants for 2022 provide housing assistance, meals, job training, counseling, animal rescue and adoption, healthcare to the underinsured and literacy courses, among other worthwhile endeavors.
In the past 10 years, the foundation has given more than $3 million to the communities Walls-owned newspapers serve, including Galveston, Baytown, Brazoria County, Bay City, Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Paris, New Braunfels, Kerrville, Seguin in Texas and in Lawton.
“Walls Foundation grants allow us to have a significant impact on non-profits that enrich our community and the efforts of local volunteers,” Stringer said. “We literally are invested in our towns in so many ways, including job creation, community building, accountability journalism, marketing to help local businesses reach audiences and more. I’m proud to be a part of that mission.”