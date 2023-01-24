Lawton Community Theatre sets garage sale Jan 24, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lawton Community Theatre is cleaning out its storage unit.The theater will have a storage unit garage sale from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 11 on the corner of Southwest 11th Street and Southwest A Avenue.The sale will include anything from furniture, home decore, and more. All proceeds will go to benefit Lawton Community Theatre. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trade The Economy Electricity Electrotechnics Technology Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists