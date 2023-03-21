Lawton Community Theatre recently presented “Clue” at its facility on Northwest Bell Avenue. The theater is moving forward with plans to inhabit in the former National Guard Armory in Elmer Thomas Park.
Lawton Community Theatre has announced the next phase in its plans to inhabit the former National Guard Armory in Lawton’s Elmer Thomas Park.
In 2021, the Lawton City Council unanimously approved Lawton Community Theatre to begin the process of occupying the old National Guard Armory. The theater and its board of directors were given five years to outline a plan of rehabilitating the armory into a safe and functioning building for the purpose of providing live community theater. Since then, the theater’s board of directors have been working on such a plan and began conversations with the McMahon Auditorium Authority for guidance, according to a press release.
The authority, with the mission to maintain the McMahon Memorial Auditorium, had the desire to take care of Lawton’s historic buildings, including the National Guard Armory and Lawton’s Carnegie Library, and use those to perpetuate Louise D. McMahon’s passion for supporting Lawton’s arts and humanities. Thus furthering what the authority does best, which is maintaining and managing artistic venues, according to a press release.
During the Feb. 14 regular Lawton City Council meeting, council voted unanimously to grant the McMahon Auditorium Authority Council the custodial care of the National Guard Armory and the Carnegie Library. Council also granted the authority its requested funds of $100,000 for the Carnegie Library and $250,000 for the National Guard Armory.
“Last year, when Lawton Community Theatre received the support from Lawton City Council to inhabit the National Guard Armory, our board, patrons and the entire community as a whole were beyond ecstatic,” said Lawton Community Theatre Board of Directors President Kaley Patterson Dorsey. “But as we got to looking into what it would actually take to get the building in shape, then making it a fully functional theater and then the cost associated with upkeep, the board realized that this was a project we couldn’t do on our own. So we reached out to our community partners who had experience in running a venue of big stature, which was the McMahon Memorial Auditorium.”
According to Lawton Community Theatre Managing Director Chance Harmon, the theater and the McMahon Auditorium Authority have a long history of collaboration. From partnering with the City of Lawton’s Arts and Humanities Division for various productions and then producing bigger LCT productions at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium, the theater and the authority are constantly working together.
“When the McMahon Auditorium Authority presented the idea of them taking custodial care of the National Guard Armory, a light bulb went off in all our heads, ‘Like, this is what they do best,’” Harmon said. “And they wanted to support LCT with what they do best so that LCT can do what it does best, which is providing quality community theater. LCT and the community as a whole are beyond blessed for the McMahon Auditorium Authority to step up and take care of our community’s historic buildings while advancing the arts and humanities.”
The Lawton Community Theatre Board of Directors will continue to work with the McMahon Memorial Auditorium Authority and its rehabilitation of the National Guard Armory to further Lawton Community Theatre’s mission of providing quality community theater.
Lawton Community Theatre is the longest continually running community theater in the state of Oklahoma. LCT has produced theater productions since 1952. More information about LCT can be found on its website, www.lawtoncommunitytheatre.com.