Lawton Community Theatre may move

Lawton Community Theatre recently presented “Clue” at its facility on Northwest Bell Avenue. The theater is moving forward with plans to inhabit in the former National Guard Armory in Elmer Thomas Park.

Lawton Community Theatre has announced the next phase in its plans to inhabit the former National Guard Armory in Lawton’s Elmer Thomas Park.

In 2021, the Lawton City Council unanimously approved Lawton Community Theatre to begin the process of occupying the old National Guard Armory. The theater and its board of directors were given five years to outline a plan of rehabilitating the armory into a safe and functioning building for the purpose of providing live community theater. Since then, the theater’s board of directors have been working on such a plan and began conversations with the McMahon Auditorium Authority for guidance, according to a press release.

