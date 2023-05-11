Mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Some of the storms may become severe. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High around 85F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
The Lawton Community Foundation recently awarded $27,000 in scholarships to 13 graduating high school seniors from the Comanche County area.
“At the Lawton Community Foundation, we have made a conscious effort to support our community further,” said Hossein Moini, Lawton Community Foundation president. “With the cost of higher education still on the rise, many students face financial barriers to continuing their education. Thankfully, our community sticks together, and through the work of generous donors, we continue to grow our scholarship program, supporting students in Lawton and the surrounding area in reaching their goals.”
Scholarships are just one way the Lawton Community Foundation fulfills the vision of its donors. The Foundation awarded $376,018 in grants and awards in 2022.
The guest speaker for this year’s ceremony was Ervin Randle, Tampa Bay Buccaneers alum and Classic Lawton Chevrolet owner.
“No matter how many times you leave, for work or school, Lawton always brings you back,” Randle said. “There’s a community here that draws you in. This is my home, and I want to support students and the Lawton community as much as I can.”
Scholarship awards range from $1,500 to $2,000 for the 2023 academic year, with some students receiving multiple awards.
Scholarship Awardees include:
Cache High School: Bella Cole, McMahon Legacy Scholar; Kylee Dodd, McMahon Legacy Scholar; and Elijah Farquharson, Lawton Community Foundation Scholar.
Eisenhower High School: Madison Crocker, Lawton Community Foundation Scholar; Katy Dao, Lawton Business Women Nell Franklin Scholar; Kourtney Knutson, Lawton Community Foundation Scholar; and Veronica Threats, Lamont N. Wilson ROTC Scholar.
Elgin High School: Kathryn Aviani, Lawton Community Foundation Scholar Lawton; Tommy Glover, McMahon Legacy Scholar,
Lawton High School: Tatiana Robinson, Lawton Community Foundation Scholar, Business Women Nell Franklin Scholar.
MacArthur High School: Drew Holland, Lawton Community Foundation Scholar, Lawton Noon Lions Scholar; Kyara Roig, Lawton Community Foundation Scholar.
Sterling High School: Raygan Krey, Lawton Community Foundation Scholar.
An affiliate of the Oklahoma City Community Foundation, the Lawton Community Foundation was established in 1999 to support the charitable interests of Lawton and the surrounding area. Since its inception, the Lawton Community Foundation has reinvested more than $7.6 million back into the community through scholarships, community grants and annual distributions to charitable organizations.
For more information on the Lawton Community Foundation, visit www.lawtoncf.org.