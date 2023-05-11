The Lawton Community Foundation recently awarded $27,000 in scholarships to 13 graduating high school seniors from the Comanche County area.

“At the Lawton Community Foundation, we have made a conscious effort to support our community further,” said Hossein Moini, Lawton Community Foundation president. “With the cost of higher education still on the rise, many students face financial barriers to continuing their education. Thankfully, our community sticks together, and through the work of generous donors, we continue to grow our scholarship program, supporting students in Lawton and the surrounding area in reaching their goals.”

