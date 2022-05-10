The Lawton Community Foundation has awarded $32,250 in scholarships to high school seniors from Lawton, Eisenhower, Cache, Frederick, Indiahoma and Geronimo high schools.
The annual scholarship awards are funded by Lawton Community Foundation donors and are created to benefit Lawton-area students. Once specific $5,000 award, the Benny McReynolds Scholarship, is made to a graduating senior of Frederick High School.
“I’ll be using this scholarship in my pursuit of an electrical engineering degree at the University of Oklahoma,” said this year’s Benny McReynolds scholarship recipient Gavin Sonnenberg. “I’m so grateful that Mr. McReynolds knew what it would be like to come from Frederick, and have really big goals of going to college. I’m honored to receive the scholarship in his name.”
Through the Lawton Community Foundation scholarship program, graduating seniors from the Cache, Elgin, Frederick, Indiahoma, Lawton, Eisenhower and MacArthur high schools are eligible to apply for scholarships. Recipients include students who are active in their community, as well as students who participate in ROTC or students or who plan to attend Cameron University or Great Plains Technology Center. Additionally, recipients planning to attend Cameron University will receive a matching scholarship from the school.
Lawton Community Foundation scholarship recipients for the 2022-23 academic year are as follows:
Benny McReynolds Scholarship (one-year, $5,000 award): Frederick High School, Gavin Sonnenberg.
Lamont N. Wilson ROTC Scholarship (one-year, $2,000 award): Lawton High School, Brayden Johnson.
Lawton Community Foundation Scholars (one-year, $2,000 award): Cache High School, Alivya LaFleur, William Quoetone, Jack Walker; Frederick High School, Hanna Harrison; Geronimo High School, Tyla McCaig; Eisenhower High Schoo, Kaylah Becton, Brianna Julian, Anastasia Powe, Makenzie Towe; Lawton High School, Zachary Siaca.