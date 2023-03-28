Lawton City Councilman resigns Kim McConnell kim.mcconnell@swoknews.com Mar 28, 2023 Mar 28, 2023 Updated 14 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Fortenbaugh Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh has resigned his council seat, citing health reasons.Fortenbaugh sent a letter of notification to Mayor Stan Booker, saying his resignation was effective May 27, and included all his appointments to city boards, authorities, trusts and commissions.He said the reason was a "sudden, serious health complication I recently experienced" and he needed to remain focused on recovering.Fortenbaugh was first elected to the City Council in 2017 and took his seat in January 2018. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Online Poll Would you support a new Capital Improvements Program to pay for upgrades to Elmer Thomas Park? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists