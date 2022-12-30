Lawton church to offer GriefShare sessions Dec 30, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Faith Bible Church, 1402 SW Park Ridge Blvd., will hold GriefShare Support Group Sundays from 3-5 p.m. Jan. 8 to April 2.The purpose of the support group is to offer encouragement after the death of a loved one. GriefShare is a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help you rebuild your life.For information, call 580-357-6600. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Griefshare Support Group Support Group Architecture Sociology Faith Bible Church Purpose Church Encouragement Session Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists