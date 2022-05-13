OKLAHOMA CITY — Krista Ratliff, president and CEO of Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, has been chosen to fill an expired term on the state tourism board.
The Senate Business, Commerce and Tourism Committee has given approval to Ratliff to serve the remaining term of Sandra Kunz on the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Commission, which will end on July 1, 2023.
Sen. John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton, carried the nomination.
Ratliff serves as the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce president and CEO where she markets and recruits businesses and tourism to Southwestern Oklahoma.
During her time at the chamber, she’s developed a successful marketing plan featuring outdoor activities in the area, resulting in a record-breaking year for tourism. Ratliff also played a role in establishing the Joint Education Task Force to create Oklahoma’s first Purple Star School designation, and led the Holiday in the Park initiative to quadruple revenue in the first year of oversight, allowing for an increase in direct investment back into the Lawton community, according to a press release.
“As our state’s tourism industry grows, we need forward-thinking leaders who can come up with outside the box ideas to recruit and retain businesses and other attractions that will continue to bring tourists to our state,” Montgomery said in a statement. “Krista has more than 20 years of in-depth experience in operations, management, strategic planning, team building and cost-saving initiatives. The skillset she’ll bring to the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Commission will be valuable as we work towards the goal of making our state a Top 10 tourism destination nationwide.”
The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Commission is comprised of eight appointed members and serves as an advisory body to the executive director of the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department. The commission focuses on plans and programs of the department and promotion of the development and use of state lodges, parks and recreational areas.
Ratliff’s appointment must go before the full Senate.