Two Cache students placed in the American Farmers & Ranchers Southwest District Speech Contest. From left are American Farmers & Ranchers Board Member Dustin Tackett, Sara Huston, Kylee Dodd and American Farmers & Ranchers Cooperative President Scott Blubaugh.
Six Lawton students placed in a recent speech contest. From left are American Farmers & Ranchers board member Dustin Tackett, Caden Burk, Gage Graham, Grace Matt, Tequila Campbell, Madison Muller, Cora Sullivan, and American Farmers & Ranchers Cooperative President Scott Blubaugh.
Courtesy photo
CACHE — Six Lawton and two Cache students placed in the American Farmers & Ranchers Southwest District Speech Contest held in Cache on Monday.
Two Lawton students placed in the Intermediate Agri-Science category: Cora Sullivan placed first and Caden Burk placed fourth; two students placed in the Senior Agri-Science category: Madison Muller placed third and Grace Matt placed fourth. Additionally, Gage Graham placed fifth in Senior Natural Resources category and Tequila Campbell placed fourth in Senior Ag Policy.
Cache student Sara Huston, placed second in Junior Agri-Science and Kylee Dodd, Cache, placed third in the Senior Ag Policy category.
This marks the 76th year of the statewide contest. Varying by grade level, this year’s speech categories are AFR/OFU, agricultural policy, agribusiness, natural resources, and agri-ccience. All students, grades four through 12, are eligible to compete.
Nearly 500 students will compete in AFR district speech contests this season, resulting in more than 160 finalists advancing to the state contest held Dec. 4 at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater.
For more information on this contest or other AFR Youth Program projects, contact AFR Youth Development Coordinator Tailor Atkinson at (405)218-5566 or tailor.atkinson@afrmic.com.