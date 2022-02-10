Lawton Business Women President Dani Blackburn presents a $10,000 check to Gene Love, trustee emeritus of the Lawton Community Foundation, at a luncheon Wednesday. The check will be used to set up a scholarship fund for the Lawton Business Women.
Dani Blackburn has wanted to start a scholarship ever since she became president of the Lawton Business Women organization.
“The one thing for my presidency I wanted to accomplish was establishing a scholarship,” Blackburn said.
At a luncheon for the organization Wednesday, Blackburn celebrated taking a major step toward making the scholarship dream a reality, giving a $10,000 check to Gene Love, trustee emeritus of the Lawton Community Foundation, the first payment in the Lawton Business Women Endowed Scholarship Fund.
The scholarship will be renewable, and will be available to any female high school senior in Comanche County interested in attending Cameron University or Great Plains Technology Center. The applicant’s GPA must be at or above 2.5, and the scholarship amount will be $1,000 a semester for full-time students, and $400 for part-time students.
To begin awarding scholarships, the scholarship fund must have at least $40,000. Blackburn said that she expects half the funding to be completed this year, and the rest to be gained soon after.
“We’re currently on a plan to finish funding in five years,” Blackburn said. “But I think we’re going to get it finished a lot quicker than that.”
The Lawton Community Foundation offered Lawton Business Women a match fund for their scholarship, meaning that after the organization contributes $15,000 to the fund, the foundation will contribute $5,000. Additionally, through the foundation, the fund will see annual market returns through investment.
During the luncheon, Love talked about what setting up a scholarship fund means for an organization.
“In establishing a scholarship like this, you’re establishing a legacy for your organization that will exist in perpetuity,” Love said.
Blackburn hopes that the award will help to establish future business women in Lawton.
“I hope that award winners will use their education to start small businesses, and to give back to this community,” Blackburn said.