It took until the second week in August, but Lawton finally did.
Hit 100 degrees, that is.
According to the National Weather Service, Lawton registered 100 degrees at its 4 p.m. reading. The last time Lawton waited so long to hit 100 was in 2007. And then we were above 100 degrees for 8 straight days.
Lawton has flirted with the century mark a couple of times this summer, recording 99 degrees on July 25, 27, 31, and June 20.
After hitting 99 degrees on June 20, the mercury dropped to 79 degrees the next day. That doesn’t seem likely to happen this month, though. Forecasters at the National Weather Service predict temperatures will stay around the 100-degree mark for most of this week before a cool front gives us some relief this weekend.
Lawton wasn’t the only one in Southwest Oklahoma to reach the century mark Monday. Tipton and Altus also recorded 100 degrees while Grandfield, Mangum and Hobart recorded 101 degrees. Hollis was the hotspot in southwest Oklahoma at 103 degrees.