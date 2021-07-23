FREE READ — With the back-to-school season in full swing, organizations throughout the city look to supply students in preparation for the upcoming school year.
From now until Aug. 6, Arvest Bank and Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce will team up for a school supply drive. The two organizations will be collecting donations of all types of school supplies in preparations for the school supply pick-up starting at 11 a.m. on Aug. 7 at Elmer Thomas Park.
“I was grocery shopping and saw that school supply displays were being set out in preparation for the upcoming school year and I thought a school supply drive would be an awesome project for the chamber,” said Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce’s office manager Chelsea Rogers. “As a chamber employee, we are always looking for ways to give back to our community, and what a great opportunity to give back by helping provide school supplies for our local students.”
Arvest and the Chamber of Commerce will collect donations until Aug. 6 to prepare supply bags for the community. On Aug. 7, the Chamber and Arvest will host a come-and-go school supply pick-up event at Elmer Thomas Park. Families are encouraged to bring their children to grab a free hot dog provided by Arvest, pick up school supplies, and spend some time with the Arvest and Chamber of Commerce teams.
Supply drop boxes have been set up at the following locations: The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, 302 W. Gore; and the four Arvest locations: 2602 W. Gore, 2902 E. Gore, 4330 Cache Road and 5201 W. Lee.
Chamber Communications Manager Katie Madigan said she understood the importance of a school supply drive.
“It means everything. My mom is a teacher, so I grew up in the environment my whole life, so when this idea came up, I was all for it,” she said.
The Chamber of Commerce team began making calls to arrange a community-wide supply drive. Before long, Madigan and Rogers got in touch with Kyle Vrska, marketing specialist for Arvest Bank.
“Katie reached out to us, and we wanted to get involved. We have done things in the past with LPS and the kids in the community,” he said. “We really care about bettering our community and helping students in any way we can.”
After a year suspended by COVID, the community is still adjusting to the new regulations and mandates opening the city. With this school supply drive, the Chamber of Commerce and Arvest is looking to bring some normality back.
“COVID took a huge toll on our community, as it did with the rest of the world, and I think it’s extremely important to have events like this one to help those families who may be facing financial hardships. Something as simple as school supplies could make all the difference,” said Rogers.
Madigan reiterated how important events like these are to the community and to the staff at the Chamber of Commerce.
“It is extremely important to have events like these after COVID because people want to get out and help out in any way they can,” said Madigan. “We are so happy and thankful that we have the resources to put on something like this for the community.”
Vrksa says there is nothing more important than getting an education, and Arvest wants to help further that progression.
“Anything we can do to help out education means a lot to not only me, but to Arvest. We hope to see everyone at Elmer Thomas because it is going to be a good time,” he said.