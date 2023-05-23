Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 78F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Local author Patricia Bassel will read from her new book of poems on Thursday.
Bassel will read from her new book, “House in Love Country” published by Finishing Line Press in January. The reading and book signing will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Leslie Powell Gallery, 620 SW D.
Bassel is a former French and English teacher for Lawton Public Schools. She also taught in France, Germany and South Korea. She finds an austere beauty in the Great Plains and the ancient boulders of the Wichita Mountains.
“House in Love Country” is a poetry collection that carries us through childhood, coming of age and adulthood with an intense search for love. A literal and metaphorical journey to the far reaches of the senses and the heart of memory, in this house, juxtaposing the warmth and comfort of family and its inevitable loss, we long to return to our first loves: the natural world, pets, play and life on the farm, according to a press release.
Inexorably we give birth to new loves like art, Billie Holiday, travel, and the deeply-rooted human desire to break free. Deaths occur but the primary emphasis is on repeated renewal — not just the will to start again, but the freedom to do so.
Many poems have a strong feeling of the American West, a mix of tribal, cowboy and agrarian cultures. Paris, Nice, Amsterdam, San Juan and Kyoto also become part of the journey. We search for truths on “rough terrain and slippery rocks”and discover ‘the power of nature lies in its tender words and delicate touches.” Like Chagall, “House in Love Country” takes us “off the interstate” to a full, open life of adventure, discovery, loss, and love in its multitude of expressions, according to a press release.
The book can be purchased at the reading or find it at the Finishing Line Press website.