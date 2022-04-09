Lawton Public Schools teacher Scott Smith, who teaches advanced art classes at the Life Ready Center, will receive state recognition for the work he has done to help focus his students' creativity.
Smith will be one of the educators, students and state leaders who will receive awards at the 32nd annual State Superintendent Awards for Arts Excellence event on April 19. The event is hosted by the Oklahoma Alliance for Arts Education, Oklahoma State Department of Education and Masonic Fraternity of Oklahoma.
Students and teachers will be honored for their leadership and support of quality arts education and academic excellence in Oklahoma schools.
“My breath was really taken away,” Smith said. “This has been such a great year of growth for me.”
Smith also received two other awards from the Life Ready Center and the district.
“I was selected for Teacher of the Year at my home school, the Life Ready Center, and just received word that I am a finalist for Lawton Public Schools' Teacher of the Year during the same week,” Smith said. “I am incredibly honored, excited, and I think a little bit of shock!”
The award for Arts Excellence is meant for students and teachers who have made an exceptional contribution to the arts in their schools.
“This award is the highest accolade by the State of Oklahoma honoring students, teachers and administrators who exemplify arts excellence.” said Isolete De Almeida, Chair of the Oklahoma Alliance for Arts Education.
Smith offers his thoughts on the subject of art and the influence it has within the education space.
“Art is the subject of infinite solutions,” Smith said. “Many perceive art as a fluff course but it requires a very sophisticated form of problem solving. Creativity keeps things fresh. I think education would feel very stagnant without the fine arts.”