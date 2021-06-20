Lawton and area students are among those who qualified for the President’s and Dean’s honor rolls for the Spring Semester at Oklahoma State University.
Full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more hours with a grade point average of 4.0 made the President’s Honor Roll. Students with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher with no grade below a C made the Dean’s Honor Roll. They included:
LAWTON: Gabhriel Alanis Barber, President’s Honor Roll; Alyssa Nicole Butac, Dean’s Honor Roll; Thadius Michael Carter, Dean’s Honor Roll; Courtney R. Clark, Dean’s Honor Roll; Semaj K. Clayton, Dean’s Honor Roll; Hope Reagan Cunningham, Dean’s Honor Roll; Mason Dolan Glover Sr., Dean’s Honor Roll; Anthony A. Gonzales, President’s Honor Roll; Conner J. Heffernan, President’s Honor Roll; Madison Danielle Hight, Dean’s Honor Roll; Kyler Shawn Jenderseck, Dean’s Honor Roll; Claire M. Jung, Dean’s Honor Roll; Justin Robert Kendall, President’s Honor Roll; Makinley Anne Kennedy, President’s Honor Roll; Raegan E. Kennedy, President’s Honor Roll; Elizabeth Michelle Kopsky, Dean’s Honor Roll; William Andrew Krieg, Dean’s Honor Roll; Ethan T. Lane, President’s Honor Roll; Brook Langford, Dean’s Honor Roll; Angel Lauryn Liverman, Dean’s Honor Roll; Karisma Kay Murry, Dean’s Honor Roll; Madeleine Annalise Musick-Crow, President’s Honor Roll; Harmon Wade Newell, President’s Honor Roll; Robert Lynn Owens III, Dean’s Honor Roll; Braden Cole Pauley, Dean’s Honor Roll; Abigail Kay Phelps, President’s Honor Roll; Trevor Richard Pool, Dean’s Honor Roll; Samantha Lynn Pratt, Dean’s Honor Roll; Samantha Noell Price, President’s Honor Roll; Ryan Aubrey Pruitt, President’s Honor Roll; Madelyn Ann Scott, President’s Honor Roll; Kelsee Christine Smith, Dean’s Honor Roll; Gabriel Terry Stephens, Dean’s Honor Roll; Keona M. Tidwell, Dean’s Honor Roll; John Todd Wallace, Dean’s Honor Roll; Katelyn E. Woods, Dean’s Honor Roll.
ALTUS: Cayden Danielle Beckner, President’s Honor Roll; Chauncey Dawn Beckner, Dean’s Honor Roll; Jake Jeffrey Duncan, Dean’s Honor Roll; Levi James Feazel, Dean’s Honor Roll; Ryan Cale Gallagher, President’s Honor Roll; Kolton Hunter Hurst, Dean’s Honor Roll; Maggie B. Landers, Dean’s Honor Roll; Bailey Renae McLeod, President’s Honor Roll; Luke R. Muller, Dean’s Honor Roll; Denton K. Parsons, Dean’s Honor Roll; Sabyre Isabella Rojas, Dean’s Honor Roll; Ernesto M. Rosas Jr., Dean’s Honor Roll; Bernardo Antonio Sanchez, President’s Honor Roll.
CACHE: Kaitlin Elizabeth Ashcraft, Dean’s Honor Roll; Christion M. Daly, Dean’s Honor Roll; Brandon R. Wilk, President’s Honor Roll; Adam Michael Zlatnik, President’s Honor Roll; Kai Alexander Zlatnik, President’s Honor Roll.
CHATTANOOGA: Toby A. Denny, Dean’s Honor Roll; Taylor Renea Hysong, President’s Honor Roll; Emily Ann Kirk, President’s Honor Roll.
DUNCAN: Kale Reece Baker, Dean’s Honor Roll; Daysia R. Blackwell, Dean’s Honor Roll; Logan Skye Chuchman, President’s Honor Roll; Cole J. Doughty, President’s Honor Roll; Emily Cora Ely, Dean’s Honor Roll; Hannah Elizabeth Farris, Dean’s Honor Roll; Andee B. Fitts, Dean’s Honor Roll; Kimberly Dawn Jarman, President’s Honor Roll; Morgan Brooke McCauley, President’s Honor Roll; Vanessa A. Moore, President’s Honor Roll; Alexia Lynn Newman, Dean’s Honor Roll; MaKenzie R. Sellers, Dean’s Honor Roll; Reed M. Simpson, Dean’s Honor Roll; Lauren G. Sorrell, Dean’s Honor Roll; Garrett R. Thornton, President’s Honor Roll; Allison Camry Tullous, Dean’s Honor Roll; Jillian Avery White, President’s Honor Roll; Katelyn Elizabeth White, Dean’s Honor Roll; Kara Michelle Whitt, Dean’s Honor Roll; Katy Elizabeth Whitt, Dean’s Honor Roll; Avery Nicole Wilson, President’s Honor Roll; Caleb E. Wright, President’s Honor Roll.
ELGIN: Wyatt Adam Barrier, Dean’s Honor Roll; Zachary Chase Bridges, Dean’s Honor Roll; Lexia Claire Carter, President’s Honor Roll; Olivia J. Long, President’s Honor Roll; Kaylea Dawn Reed, President’s Honor Roll; Kassidy Jo Self, Dean’s Honor Roll; Jatelyn Michelle Taylor, President’s Honor Roll; Madeleine E. Walz, President’s Honor Roll.
FLETCHER: Todd Austin Berntsen, President’s Honor Roll; Carlene Elise Gump, Dean’s Honor Roll.
FREDERICK: Kendyll Raye Ellis, President’s Honor Roll; Stephen B. Gibson, Dean’s Honor Roll; Bailey Lynn Howard, President’s Honor Roll; Laney Marie Kinder, Dean’s Honor Roll; Brooke Nikol Orr, President’s Honor Roll; Kenton R. Treadwell, Dean’s Honor Roll.
MARLOW: Macey Kay Bateman, President’s Honor Roll; Malachi Lee Eveland, President’s Honor Roll; Karissa F. Huffman, Dean’s Honor Roll; Jonathan Scott McGill, Dean’s Honor Roll; Lindley R.I. Newberry, President’s Honor Roll; Lauren Marie Perry, President’s Honor Roll; Parker Scott Van Buskirk, Dean’s Honor Roll.
STERLING: Bailee Jean Fehring, Dean’s Honor Roll.