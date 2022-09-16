Lawton, area students named National Merit semifinalists Sep 16, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Five Southwest Oklahoma high school students have been named semifinalists in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program.The students are:Altus High School, Morgan Beason and Wyatt Jensen; Elgin High School, Bryce Schulke; Eisenhower High School, Joshua Torkelson; and Lawton High School, Marc Spotts.These high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists