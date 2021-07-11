Lawton residents are among the students at the University of Central Oklahoma named to university honor rolls for the Spring 2021 semester.
Students named to the President’s Honor Roll recorded straight As, or a 4.0 grade point average. The Dean’s Honor Roll includes those who achieved a 3.5 or better grade point average and no grade lower than a B.
Students include:
Lawton: Elizabeth Claire High, Iesha McAuley, James David McLeod, Braden Murray, Corbyn Nauman; Chloe Patterson and Mandy S. Woodward, President’s; Anslee Anslee Hope Bridges, Joseph Castro, Ladaesha Faye Dubose-Porter, Raven Akim Parker, Alexis L. Rush, Emma Elizabeth Shady and Aeron Josef Woodson, Dean’s Honor Roll. Altus: Joye Mae Black and Emily Kate Pickett, President’s Honor Roll; Brittney L. Willis and McKinsey Erin Wilmes, Dean’s.
Anadarko: McKenzie Richardson, President’s; Austin Laney Bowman, Dean’s.
Cache: McKenzie Leigh Bookout, Taylor L. Cullins and Brianna Renea Taylor, President’s.
Carnegie: Paul Jacob Watson, President’s.
Duncan: Victoria Marie Bates, Aaron Curry, LizBeth Diaz, Sydney Aleece Faulkner, Cassie Nicole Gonzalez and Jenna Brooke Rightmire, President’s; Madison Arrington, Katrina Michelle Bevans, Alivia Kathleen Galvan and Emily Mae Sutherland, Dean’s.
Elgin: William Denzil Collins, Julessa Felisario Colong and Sarah Marie Ellis, President’s; Jessica Renee Ellis, Dean’s.
Frederick: Molly M’Ree Biggs and Kristian Dawn Combs, Dean’s.
Marlow: Kelsey Cheyenne Byrd, Lilian Grace Smith and Caitlin Marie Thomas, President’s; Alexis Rhiannon Hack, Dawson Brooks Huddleston, Chase Alexander Minden and David Gage O’Neal, Dean’s.
Rush Springs: Sydney Nikole Long, Dean’s.
Sterling: Linus Nicole Culp, Dean’s.
Waurika: Jordan Ona Lee Wadsworth and Ryleigh S. Watkins, Dean’s.