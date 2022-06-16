OKLAHOMA CITY — Three Southwest Oklahoma legislators were recognized by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education and the Council of College and University Presidents as recipients of 2022 Distinguished Service Awards for Higher Education.
The awards are conferred in the following categories: Outstanding Legislation; Concurrent Enrollment Task Force; Policy Leadership; and Rising Star.
Rep. Toni Hasenbeck, R-Elgin; Rep. Mark McBride, Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, Rep. Regina Goodwin, and Sen. George Young received Distinguished Service Awards for Higher Education for Outstanding Legislation.
McBride, Hasenbeck and Pemberton are recognized for their support of higher education and work in creating House Bill 3564, The Teacher Incentive Act.
“Rep. Mark McBride’s leadership was crucial in moving this important legislation forward, and Sen. Dewayne Pemberton and Rep. Toni Hasenbeck were unwavering in their support throughout the process to help Oklahoma recruit and retain our top teachers,” said Chancellor Allison D. Garrett.
The Teacher Incentive Act creates scholarships for students enrolled in teacher preparatory programs and stipends for graduates teaching in Oklahoma’s public schools.
Sen. Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle, received the Distinguished Service Award for Higher Education for his support of maintaining safe and secure campuses across the state system of higher education.
“Ensuring that students feel safe while pursuing their education is paramount to their success,” Paxton said. “We have a responsibility to make sure our university and student populations are in environments where they can thrive in their professional and personal pursuits. I will continue to work with campus police and local law enforcement leadership to develop policy which contributes to the safety of these communities.”
Rep. Trish Ranson and Rep. Daniel Pae, R-Lawton, received Distinguished Service Awards for Higher Education as “rising stars” who consistently support public higher education initiatives. Both were elected to the Legislature in 2019.
“Rep. Daniel Pae was a strong voice for college and university efforts to address student hunger in this past legislative session, helping to obtain funding that will enable our institutions to provide and maintain food banks for students in need,” Garrett said.
“I am extremely humbled to receive the Distinguished Service Award for Higher Education,” Pae said. “It is absolutely critical that we continue investing in Oklahoma’s higher education system. I look forward to working with the Oklahoma State Regents specifically on reducing food insecurity on college campuses.”
The Distinguished Service Awards for Higher Education recognize individuals who demonstrate extraordinary leadership and support of higher education in Oklahoma during the legislative session. It is the highest award presented by the State Regents and the Council of College and University Presidents.