Buffalo Soldiers from the 9th and 10th (Horse) Cavalry Association post the colors at the kickoff for Lawton’s 122nd birthday celebration. From left are Berrian Seabrook, Keith Gladden, Kevin Underdue and Greg Henry.
From left, Lauren Noriega, Alyssa Elkins and Mesa Tahchawwickah sign and sing the national anthem at the kickoff for the city’s 122th birthday celebration.
photo by Stephen Robertson
Malinda Perez, right, talks with Lanette Nichols about the Lawton Pioneer Women’s Club at the booth the organization set up for the city’s birthday celebration kickoff.
photo by Stephen Robertson
photo by Stephen Robertson
an Swart, left, and Jim Whiteley of the Museum of the Great Plains talk with Chris Sauer Thursday at the kickoff for Lawton’s annual birthday celebration.
The City of Lawton honored some outstanding individuals and organizations Thursday as it kicked off the community’s 122nd birthday at McMahon Memorial Auditorium.
Dr. William “Bill” Jolly, at 100 years old, cut the city’s birthday cake to begin the reception. Jolly is the oldest Lawtonian born in the city who is still residing here.
Artist Robert Peterson received the Lawton Award in Excellence from Mayor Stan Booker. Peterson — whose murals are seen across town — is a contemporary artist specializing in figurative painting with a concentration on portraiture. He has exhibited his works internationally and painted the design for a U.S. Postal Service stamp to commemorate Black Heritage Month.
Kimberly Jones received the Outstanding Citizen Award. She is a high school science teacher for Lawton Public Schools and is the founder of several community programs such as Attire to Aspire, a program for school uniforms, and the Red Tulip Project, which collects newborn items for babies born to drug-addicted mothers in conjunction with National Red Ribbon Week, the Lawton Police Department and the Department of Human Services. She has received many local and state awards for her teaching and community service.
The Mayor’s Commission on the Status of Women honored three recipients with the Mattie Beal Woman of the Year Awards: Janell Harris, Bridget Randle and Joslyn Wood.
Other awards were presented to Lawton-Fort Sill Boy Scouts as Youth Organization of the Year and Young Professionals of Lawton as Outstanding Youth Organization. A new award was presented to the Fort Sill Field Artillery Half Section, which took home the Living Legacy Award.