Crowe & Dunlevy law firm will host a meet-and-greet event for members of the Comanche Nation from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Los Tres Amigos Mexican Restaurant, 2002 E. Gore.

The event is to thank Comanche tribal members for past support and answer questions about the upcoming June 11 runoff election, where the firm is vying to serve as tribe lawyers for the next year.

