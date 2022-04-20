LATS drops mask mandate Apr 20, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Per the new update from the Transportation Security Administration, Lawton Area Transit System (LATS) will no longer enforce the national masks mandate on public transit, according to a press release.LATS and the CDC still encourage people to wear a face covering of some kind but will no longer enforce the original rule, according to the press release.Follow LATS on their Facebook page, their ETA Spot bus tracking app, and their website for any details. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mandate Lat Lawton Area Transit System Anatomy Internet Cdc Press Release Covering Eta Spot Recommended for you Online Poll Do you support Oklahoma's ban on abortions? A new law makes performing an abortion a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or $100,000 fine. You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists