INDIAHOMA — A windy week made Southwest Oklahoma a hotbed for wild fires.
It culminated with a major wildfire between Cache and Indiahoma that sent every Comanche County fire department as well as support from most of Southwest Oklahoma’s departments into battle mode Friday afternoon.
As of 4:30 p.m., all travel around the area south of U.S. 62 along Bandy Road is discouraged, according to Amy Hawkins, Comanche County/Lawton Emergency Management information officer.
A Comanche County burn ban through March 27 was more of a suggestion unheeded when, for an unknown reason, fire began north of U.S. 62 and road around 2:40 p.m. The steady 20- to 25-mph winds from the northwest gusted up to near 35 mph throughout the afternoon, according to the Oklahoma Mesonet.
Along with moisture-parched grasslands to fuel it, the fire raced southeast and ended up sending responders into rescue mode as emergency radio exchanges between crews at the scene telling of homes burning throughout the first hour of the firefight.
A reported head-on collision between a fire truck and pedestrian vehicle shortly before 3:20 p.m. turned into a hit-and-run incident investigated by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Radio reports indicate investigators know who owns the pickup.
No other information is available at this point.
Holsey Acres and Cache Road, traffic blocked.
Traffic was stopped in both directions on U.S. 62 due to thick smoke and that was a trend continued throughout the fight on all the major east/westbound roadways.
Shortly before 3:30 p.m., dispatchers and firefighters exchanged updates for potential catastrophes.
Fire made its way into the 2200 block of Northeast Holsey Acres. A report of an 11-year-old boy who was inside his home in the midst of the fire zone was picked up by his mother shortly before firefighters’ arrival. This sent many into action checking surrounding homes for anyone trapped inside.
The fast-moving fire burned up fuel quickly in its race and fire crews reported being able to corral the head through perimeter spraying and, in some cases, back burning.
Once the fire had pushed through its northern campaign and smoke began to clear, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported it was reopening U.S. 62 travel shortly before 4:30 p.m. It would be another half-hour before Old Cache Road would reopen.
Hawkins said with firefighters working to take down the fire, little information regarding damages and injuries was available by Friday evening.
The fire was reported to be pretty much contained around 5:15 p.m. However, brush trucks and firefighters would remain through the night to make sure it didn’t take off again.