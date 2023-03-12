Korean War Veterans to meet Mar 12, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Korean War Veterans Chapter No. 319 will have its monthly meeting at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Korean New Light United Methodist Church, 5901 W. Lee.Chapter members and families, widows of Korean War veterans and defense veterans are invited.Call 580-699-5096. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Armed Forces Recommended for you Online Poll Should we stop changing our clocks? If so, which time would you prefer? You voted: Stay on Daylight Saving Time Stay on Standard Time Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists