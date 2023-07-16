Korean War Veteran's Chapter to meet Jul 16, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Korean War Veteran’s Chapter 319 will hold its monthly meeting at 1:30 pm. Wednesday at the Veterans Resource Center, 402 SW B.Chapter members and their families, widows of Korean veterans and defense veterans are invited.For more information, call 580-699-8029. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Online Poll Would you support an extension of the ad valorem program to fund more repairs to roads and bridges? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists